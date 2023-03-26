Share:

LAHORE - Abdur Rehman (SICAS) clinched triple crown in the 1st Begum Maqsooda Perveen Memorial Punjab Junior Tennis Championship that concluded here at Punjab Tennis Academy Bagh-e-Jinnah. Abdur Rehman started his title winning streak by winning the boys/girls U-14 title, where he outpaced his sister Hajra Suhail (SICAS) by 8-4 in the final. Abdur Rehman completed the brace of the titles, when he, partnering with Hajra Suhail, won the boys/ girls U-14 doubles title, as they defeated Aalay Husnain/Abdullah Sajjad Wahla by 8-6 in the final.

Abdur Rehman completed the hat-trick of the titles when he outsmarted Hajra Suhail by 8-5 in the boys/girls U-12 final. In the boys/ girls U-16 final, Asad Zaman (Ali Embroidery Mills) played well against Hajra Suhail and thrashed her by 8-1. In the boys/girls U-10 final, Muhammad Ibraheem Hussain Gill beat Taha Asad 8-2. Justice (R) Syed Dakhi Hussain Bukhari graced the occasion as chief guest while other notables present on the occasion were Syed Sajid Ali Bukhari, Tournament Director, Syed Majid Ali Bukhari, Unit Head Legal Faisal Bank, Advocate Syed Asad Ali Bukhari, Dr Syed Asim Ali Bukhari, tennis players their families and tennis lovers.