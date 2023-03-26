Share:

ISLAMABAD - Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has stressed that pilgrims are not allowed to repeat Umrah during Ramazan, and they have the right to perform it only once.

This move is to give the opportunity to all other pilgrims who have the desire to perform Umrah during the holy month and can perform the rituals with ease and comfort. The Ministry stressed the necessity of pilgrims to issue a permit from the Nusuk app to perform Umrah, in addition to the importance of their commitment to the specified time.

There is no feature to amend the Umrah date, but pilgrims can delete their appointment. The Ministry confirmed that the appointments are updated periodically, noting that if the pilgrims do not find a date for reservation, then they can search for another date at a later time.