NAWABSHAH - Under Section 144 CrPc, the transportation of wheat has been banned for a period of 90 days outside the limits of Shaheed Benazirabad. The ban has been imposed on the orders of Commissioner Abdul Aleem Lashari in order to achieve the target of procurement of wheat officially and preventing hoarding and black marketing. The Commissioner had advised the Deputy Commissioners of Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar and Naushehro Feroze districts to achieve the procurement target and take measures to stop illegal shifting of wheat with the beginning of its procurement in the division.