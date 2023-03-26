Share:

FAISALABAD - A woman committed suicide over a domestic dispute in Jhang Bazaar police lim­its. A Rescue 1122 spokes­man said on Saturday that 38-year-old Khalida Bibi of Babu Wala Jhang Road took her own life after quarrel­ing with her spouse Abdul Majid over a domestic dis­pute. She swallowed some poisonous item and died before getting any medical treatment. Youth commits suicide A youth commit­ted suicide over a domes­tic dispute in the area of Tarkhani police station. A police spokesman said on Saturday that 26-year-old Muhammad Nasir took his own life after hanging him­self with a tree in the fields. The police took the body into custody and started in­vestigation, he added.