FAISALABAD - A woman committed suicide over a domestic dispute in Jhang Bazaar police limits. A Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Saturday that 38-year-old Khalida Bibi of Babu Wala Jhang Road took her own life after quarreling with her spouse Abdul Majid over a domestic dispute. She swallowed some poisonous item and died before getting any medical treatment. Youth commits suicide A youth committed suicide over a domestic dispute in the area of Tarkhani police station. A police spokesman said on Saturday that 26-year-old Muhammad Nasir took his own life after hanging himself with a tree in the fields. The police took the body into custody and started investigation, he added.
March 26, 2023
