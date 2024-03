PESHAWAR - The City Police Station Han­gu on Monday foiled a narcotics smuggling at­tempt, recovered 18kg of hashish and arrested the accused.

DPO Hangu Khalid Khan said that on the se­cret information, the ac­cused was arrested at the Abdul Ali check post while smuggling nar­cotics from North Wa­ziristan. A huge quanti­ty of 8kg of hashish was recovered from him on the spot and his car was ceased.