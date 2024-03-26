72.85pc target of Negahban package achieved: Commissioner

FAISALABAD - Divisional Commissioner Mad­am Silwat Saeed said that a 72.85 percent target of Negah­ban Ramazan Package was achieved in Faisalabad division.

Chairing a meeting here on Monday, she said that total 591,494 ration bags were dis­tributed among poor families in four districts of the division in­cluding Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot.

She said that price control magistrates were fully active in the fields and they inspected more than 18,000 shops and stalls in various bazaars and markets across the division from 1st March to date. They imposed a total fine of Rs.147.9 million on 5742 profiteers and shopkeepers on overcharging.

During this period, 1239 shopkeepers were also arrested and sealed 62 shops besides registering 83 cases on sheer violation of price control mech­anism. Magistrates received 9373 complaints against shop­keepers during March 2024 and all these were resolved by ensuring display of rate lists at conspicuous places in the shops and stalls, she added. Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Muham­mad Abid, Deputy Commis­sioner (DC) Faisalabad Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh, City Police Offi­cer (CPO) Captain (Retired) Mu­hammad Ali Zia and others were also present in the meeting.