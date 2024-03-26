Accused denied bail for posting girl’s objectionable photos on social media

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday rejected the bail petition of an accused allegedly involved in disseminating objectionable pictures of a girl saying that such offences are not entitled for any leniency. A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri conducted hearing of a petition filed by Muhammad Haseeb who is an ac­cused of sharing objectionable pictures of a girl on social media site Facebook and with her father and husband on WhatsApp.

Justice Jahangiri held in his written order, “Con­sidering the above facts and circumstances, I am clear in my mind that the petitioner has failed to make out his case for grant of bail on the ground of further inquiry as envisaged under section 497(2) CrPC, consequently, the instant bail peti­tion stands dismissed.” Through the instant pe­tition, the petitioner sought bail after arrest in case F.I.R. No.256, dated 28.12.2023, offence u/s 21 and 24 of Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016, registered at Police Station FIA Cybercrime Reporting Centre, Islamabad. Counsel for the peti­tioner contended that the petitioner is innocent; no evidence is available against him and the case has been registered with malafide intentions and ulterior motives by the complainant. On the other hand, Assistant Attorney General stated that suf­ficient evidence is available against the petitioner and he is nominated in the case and hence is not entitled for grant of bail after arrest.