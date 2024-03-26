Affordable Healthcare

One of Pakistan’s finest qualities is its affordable medication, and the Pakistan Young Pharmacist Association (PYPA) has rightfully sounded an alarm, calling upon the PM to protect this affordability. The caretaker government’s decision to abolish the cap on MRPs of non-essential drugs can upend decades of our progress in ensuring access to essential medication for our popula­tion, by essentially handing over the pricing power to pharmaceuti­cal companies and wreaking havoc on our healthcare system.

First and foremost, we need to call a spade a spade. This was not a decision that should have been made by a caretaker government. This is a seismic shift in our healthcare policy, and it demands a lev­el of scrutiny and accountability that only an elected government can provide. If the nation is going to dismantle a system that affects the well-being of millions of Pakistanis, then at the very least we should not play fast and loose with the authorities who are responsible for it.

Moreover, in a world where most countries have exorbitant med­ical costs that often plunge individuals into financial ruin, Pakistan has been a surprising outlier in the global healthcare landscape. Our centralised system of price caps has been an important lifeline for our populace and it has been this way for decades.

The PYPA’s assertion that the medical industry has always pushed for unrestricted pricing is spot on, because pharmaceutical compa­nies have never hesitated to line their pockets at the expense of the sick and the vulnerable.

If we remove these price caps, we may be sliding down a slippery slope towards a healthcare system reminiscent of that in the USA, where hyper-capitalism has completely shattered the accessibility of medicine for common people. Whether it is essential or non-es­sential medicine, running diagnostic tests or simply calling an am­bulance, millions in the United States have fallen into crippling debt as a result of the profit-oriented healthcare system that has come about through their pricing mechanisms.

It is up to the PM and the elected government to heed this warning call and rectify this massive misstep by reinstating our price caps. We cannot afford to let our citizens have a fear of bankruptcy or des­titution in order to access simple medications and healthcare.