Tuesday, March 26, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Agricultural uplift govt’s priority: KP minister

APP
March 26, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR  -  Minister of Agricul­ture for Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa, Muhammad Sajjad, has stated that the government is plac­ing significant emphasis on advancing the agricul­tural sector. 

He directed relevant officials to expedite on­going agricultural pro­jects while maintaining transparency and ac­countability. 

During a recent brief­ing at the district office in Karak, the minister highlighted the govern­ment’s unwavering com­mitment to enhancing the agricultural sector. 

Acknowledging the pivotal role of agricul­ture in the region’s econ­omy, he underscored the need for the timely com­pletion of development schemes across the dis­trict. He emphasised that agricultural progress is essential for econom­ic growth and urged of­ficials to devise strate­gies that not only boost production but also ad­dress farmers’ challeng­es through modern tech­niques. During his visit to various areas, includ­ing Sar Kali, Loagar Fa­qirabad, Abazai, and Kadokhel Dam, Minister Sajjad conducted a com­prehensive assessment of water resources allo­cated for agriculture.

BBC admits possible 'mistake' in coverage of genocide case against Israel

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1711340147.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024