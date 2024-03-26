Agricultural uplift govt’s priority: KP minister

PESHAWAR - Minister of Agricul­ture for Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa, Muhammad Sajjad, has stated that the government is plac­ing significant emphasis on advancing the agricul­tural sector.

He directed relevant officials to expedite on­going agricultural pro­jects while maintaining transparency and ac­countability.

During a recent brief­ing at the district office in Karak, the minister highlighted the govern­ment’s unwavering com­mitment to enhancing the agricultural sector.

Acknowledging the pivotal role of agricul­ture in the region’s econ­omy, he underscored the need for the timely com­pletion of development schemes across the dis­trict. He emphasised that agricultural progress is essential for econom­ic growth and urged of­ficials to devise strate­gies that not only boost production but also ad­dress farmers’ challeng­es through modern tech­niques. During his visit to various areas, includ­ing Sar Kali, Loagar Fa­qirabad, Abazai, and Kadokhel Dam, Minister Sajjad conducted a com­prehensive assessment of water resources allo­cated for agriculture.