Ahsan inaugurates work on development schemes at Narowal University

NAROWAL - Federal Minister for Planning, Develop­ment and Special Initiatives Prof. Ahsan Iqbal attended the foundation stone-laying ceremony of various schemes including roads, sewerage and water supply at the University of Narowal.

Member National Assembly (MNA) Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq, Member Na­tional Assembly (MNA) Wajiha Akram Chaudhry, Provincial Minister for Re­ligious and Minority Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, Member Pro­vincial Assembly (MPA) Rana Manan and former Chairman Municipal Com­mittee Narowal Syed Azhar-ul-Hassan Jilani also attended it. Ahsan Iqbal was warmly welcomed by the univer­sity administration on his arrival. The technical team of University of Narow­al gave a detailed briefing to the min­ister about the schemes. The minister formally inaugurated work by driving a road roller and handed over four buses bought for transport of the uni­versity to the administration and also planted a sapling in the admin block. Addressing the ceremony, Ahsan Iqbal said that laying the foundation stone of the projects was a matter of great honour for him. “Projects which were approved during our tenure were un­necessarily delayed during the previ­ous government. Work on all projects attributed to me had been stopped without reason. The previous Punjab government withheld money for the purchase of land for the centre of ex­cellence and the local leadership of party showed its anti-education mind­set and vindictiveness by blocking the completion of the project,” he added.

He said that the cost of projects of the university, which had been postponed for four years without any reason, increased several times. “Who will compensate for this loss?” he asked. He said that all the proj­ects of Narowal were stopped and thus the development of the city was stopped. “The Narowal Sports City was destroyed. If the ongoing projects on the Sports City had been completed on time, PSL matches would have been held there today.