Tuesday, March 26, 2024
Aima Baig, family in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah

Aima Baig, family in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah
Web Desk
9:23 PM | March 26, 2024
Lifestyle & Entertainment

Singer Aima Baig has embarked on a journey to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah as millions flock to the Kingdom for pilgrimage.

The Baazi singer departed from Pakistan to Makkah with family members.

Baig filmed herself on the plane along with family members. Amid the travel in the busy Umrah season, the diva looks tired.

Fans are excited to see Aima performing Umrah and the candid pictures from holy sites.

Baig continues to be a prominent figure in the music scene, known for her chart-topping songs and captivating performances. She amassed dedicated fan base eagerly anticipating her next albums.

She also captured the spotlight with chart-topping tracks and mesmerising performances over time.

