Aitchison College principal resigns over Governor House meddling

LAHORE - Principal Lahore Aitchison College Michael A. Thomson resigned on Monday, citing “breakdown of governance and management” caused by what he called “prejudiced actions by Governor House”.
The development comes after Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman, also the Chairman of Board of Governors of the Aitchison College, waived off tuition fees for the children of Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Establishment Ahad Cheema for three years. In a letter addressed to the college staff, Mr Thomson stated that a continuation of very poor governance had left him with no other choice but to resign. “Throughout my time as principal, I have done my very best to protect the school’s reputation while extending compassion to those in need”, he stated.
He also cited the presence of “blatant policy manufacturing to accommodate certain individuals”, adding that “such people simply insist on preferential treatment”. “Politics and nepotism have no place in schools,” Thomson asserted.
“Over the past year, other prejudiced actions by Governor House have contributed to a breakdown of governance and management, under which I had to finally draw a line.
“It seems incredulous to me, and quite possibly to most other people, that a school so successful can be subjected to such unwarranted interference and brazen directives,” he added. “I leave on April 1 and will not play any role in the management of upcoming admissions,” Thomson stated. On the other hand, Punjab Governor Muhmmad Balighur Rehman said that Aitchison College Principal resigned to avoid an inquiry pending against him. He told a news channel that Mr Thomson was drawing 04 million rupees as monthly salary and he had ordered an audit as he remained on leave for 100 days in a year.
Also, commenting on the resignation of Mr Thomson, a source from the Governor House defended the governor’s decision regarding fee waiver for the children of Ahad Cheema saying that the decision regarding fee waiver has been issued by the Governor of Punjab in accordance with section (3)5 of the Punjab Educational Institution Reconstitution Act, 2021, dated March 21, 2024. The source further clarified that the information disseminated on social and electronic media was contrary to the context of the Governor’s decision.
The source stated that the decision will apply not to an individual but to all parents who are compelled to relocate to another city for a certain period due to any compulsion.
This decision-making aims to waive fees not just for any individual student after leaving the school.
“The principal of the college had submitted his resignation from August 1, 2024, citing personal reasons, which was accepted. The decision to leave the college from April 1st is the principal’s own decision. Staff members were addressed in an inappropriate language and expressions in the letter issued by the principal on March 25, 2024.”
The sources further stated that according to records, the principal has been facing disciplinary actions since February 2024.
“Aitchison College is an institution with a history of 150 years, governed by the Board of Governors, not subject to the desires of an individual. The appointment of a new principal has been underway through a search committee since October”, said the source. Also, Federal Information Minister Atta Tarar said that Ahad Cheema’s children had not been studying at the Aitchison College for the past three years and this was the reason his wife had requested for a fee waiver.
Referring to a letter written by Punjab Governor to the college principal, the minister said that it mentioned that Cheema’s children had moved to Islamabad and were studying at a school there.
The federal minister maintained that law allowed a fee waiver if the children were not studying at the college for a certain period. He asserted Ahad Cheema’s wife submitted an application according to the law.
Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on behalf of the federal government also contacted Principal Aitchison College and discussed with regard to withdrawing his resignation and resolving the matter amicably.
It may be recalled here that Thomson had also resigned in September 2018, allegedly under political pressure for taking disciplinary action against some students. There were also reports that he was facing pressure to give admission to the son of former MNA Kashmala Tariq in A-levels after he was expelled earlier. However, Mr Thomson later withdrew the resignation reportedly after then Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar convinced him to continue working as college principal.
In a related development which came a month-and-a-half before Thomson’s resignation, Babar Ali Syed, a member of Board of Governors and management committee, had resigned on February 6, 2004 citing health reasons. But in his resignation letter addressed to Punjab Governor, Mr Babar was all praise for Principal Thomson for his efforts to improve the quality of teaching. He also mentioned that during the tenure of Mr Thomson, a greater number of college students got admissions to top US universities and to Oxford and Cambridge than ever before.