Amir, Imad return as PCB announces 29 players for Kakul fitness camp

LAHORE - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday announced that 29 players would under­go a fitness camp in Kakul, Ab­bottabad.

“The camp, organised in col­laboration with the Pakistan Army, is strategically designed to prepare the players for the upcoming series and tourna­ments, including the home T20I series against New Zealand, the away T20I series against Ireland and England, and the forthcoming ICC T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies,” the PCB said in a press release.

“The camp will focus on team building and aims to en­hance the physical and mental strength of the players, ensuring they are in the best condition to face the challenges ahead. “Un­der the guidance of experienced trainers and coaches, the play­ers will undergo a comprehen­sive training regime tailored to elevate their fitness levels, agil­ity, leadership, strategic think­ing and overall performance on the field.”

The camp is scheduled to commence today (Tuesday) and will conclude on April 8. The players will report to the camp later today. Pace bowl­er Mohammad Amir and all-rounder Imad Wasim, who re­cently came out of retirement, are also included in the camp along with top-order batter Us­man Khan.

Meanwhile, Pakistan pace bowler Shahnawaz Dahani ex­pressed disappointment at be­ing left out of the list of players set to attend a fitness camp in Kakul, Abbottabad. However, Dahani failed to earn a place among the players to attend the camp, which prompted the 25-year bowler to express his displeasure on social media platform X, formerly Twitter. “No regrets for me, as I will still be the fittest bowler even after this camp,” Dahani posted.

PLAYERS NAME INCLUDE: Babar Azam, Mohammad Riz­wan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Haseebul­lah, Saud Shakeel, Usman Khan, Mohammad Haris, Salman Ali Agha, Azam Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Irfan Khan Niazi, Sha­dab Khan, Imad Wasim, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Meh­ran Mumtaz, Abrar Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Ali, Za­man Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Aamir Jamal, Haris Rauf and Mohammad Amir.