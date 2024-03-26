ASP Shehr Bano to be given Quaid-e-Azam police medal

ASP Shehr Bano who saved life of a lady in Ichhra will be given Quaid-e-Azam police medal.

Punjab cabinet will give approval for award of Quaid-e-Azam police medal to ASP Bano. She will get the medal during a ceremony which will be participated participated by Punjab chief secretary, IG and other high ranking officers.

It should be remembered that on February 25 in Lahore, an angry crowd accused a woman of blasphemy for wearing a dress with

Arabic letters on it. She was saved and removed from the angry mob.