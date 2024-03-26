Australia announces ODI, T20I series schedule against Pakistan

Cricket Australia announced the schedule of the white ball series against Pakistan which is planned to start at the end of the current year.

The Pakistan Cricket Team is set to visit Australia for a white-ball series scheduled for the summer of 2024-25. The series will comprise six games in total – three ODIs and as many T20Is – to be played across six venues from 4 to 18 November 2024.

As per the released schedule, the three-match Dettol Men’s ODI series will begin on 4 November at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Pakistan and Australia will then play in Adelaide and Perth on 8 and 10 November, respectively.

After 14 Nov, Pakistan and Australia will face one another in the three-match Dettol Men’s T20I Series. Pakistan’s last T20I outing on Australian soil was back in 2022, wherein the men in green appeared in the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

The series will start at The Gabba in Brisbane. Action will then move to the Sydney Cricket Ground; Pakistan’s last T20I at the venue saw them beat New Zealand at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup semi-final. Hobart will be the last stop on the tour, where the final T20I will be played on 18 November.

Full schedule:



ODI Series

4 November: MCG, Melbourne

8 November: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

10 November: Perth Stadium, Perth



T20I Series

14 November: The Gabba, Brisbane

16 November: SCG, Sydney

18 November: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Pakistan last played an ODI series on Australian soil back in 2016, which saw the home side come out on top.