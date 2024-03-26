Awareness walk to enrol children in schools held in Khyber

KHYBER - To sensitize parents to enrol their children in schools, an awareness walk was held at Speen Drand, Sipah Tehsil Bara, district Khyber on Monday.
As part of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government children enrolment campaign, the activity was organised by the Khidmat-e-Khalq Welfare Society which was attended by people from different walks of life including elders of Speen Drand, Sandana, Drey Wandy, Sheikh Maly, Nagrosa and Kandow besides students of five government and community schools in the area.
Speaking on the occasion President Khedmat-e-Khalq Welfare Society Sheikh Gul Afridi said that uneducated people could not contribute well to the society therefore in the modern era, education was compulsory for every boy and girl. He urged the parents to enrol their children in schools in the best interest of his, her as well as for the country.
The elders applauded efforts of the society, Dosti Welfare Organisation and the Armed Forces for setting up five educational institutions in remote areas where more than 300 hundreds children were getting education.
They demanded the Educational Department, Deputy Commissioner, Khyber, Forces, Parliamentarian and other non-government organisations (NGOs) to facilitate their children as they were getting studies under trees and other temporary shades due to lack of buildings. They also asked for deployment of permanent teaching staff in the schools and provision of other needed facilities so that their children could get their education in a friendly environment.