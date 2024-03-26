Awareness walk to enrol children in schools held in Khyber

KHYBER - To sensitize parents to enrol their children in schools, an awareness walk was held at Speen Drand, Sipah Tehsil Bara, district Khyber on Monday.

As part of the Khyber Pakhtunkh­wa government children enrolment campaign, the activity was organ­ised by the Khidmat-e-Khalq Wel­fare Society which was attended by people from different walks of life including elders of Speen Drand, Sandana, Drey Wandy, Sheikh Maly, Nagrosa and Kandow besides stu­dents of five government and com­munity schools in the area.

Speaking on the occasion Pres­ident Khedmat-e-Khalq Welfare Society Sheikh Gul Afridi said that uneducated people could not con­tribute well to the society there­fore in the modern era, education was compulsory for every boy and girl. He urged the parents to en­rol their children in schools in the best interest of his, her as well as for the country.

The elders applauded efforts of the society, Dosti Welfare Organ­isation and the Armed Forces for setting up five educational institu­tions in remote areas where more than 300 hundreds children were getting education.

They demanded the Education­al Department, Deputy Commis­sioner, Khyber, Forces, Parliamen­tarian and other non-government organisations (NGOs) to facilitate their children as they were get­ting studies under trees and oth­er temporary shades due to lack of buildings. They also asked for de­ployment of permanent teaching staff in the schools and provision of other needed facilities so that their children could get their ed­ucation in a friendly environment.