Azam Nazir Tarar assesses prices, facilities at utility store

LAHORE - Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Azam Nazir Tarar, conducted a thor­ough inspection of a utility store in the provincial capital on Monday, focusing on product quality, facilities, and sales mechanisms. During his visit, Minister Tarar diligently observed the sales ac­tivity, assessed the availability of facili­ties, and scrutinized the stock of dis­counted products. Engaging with store staff, Minister Tarar inquired about any existing challenges and checked the rate list to ensure transparency. Speaking to the media, he emphasized the government’s commitment to pri­oritizing economic improvement, cit­ing Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s leadership as pivotal to the nation’s economic progress. Minister Tarar un­derscored the government’s dedica­tion to providing essential facilities, highlighting the announcement of the largest Ramadan package in the coun­try’s history. He elaborated on the in­clusivity of the package, emphasizing special discounted rates for both Bena­zir Income Support Program benefi­ciaries and the general public. During the visit, utility store staff presented a comparative analysis of prices, re­assuring the Minister that essential items such as ghee and sugar are be­ing offered at affordable rates – Rs. 335 per kilogram for ghee and Rs. 109 per kilogram for sugar. Additionally, they assured special arrangements for BISP beneficiaries. Furthermore, Minister Tarar personally examined the quality of pulses and other food items avail­able at utility stores, gathering feed­back on their pricing to ensure accessi­bility and affordability for all citizens.