Bahawalnagar police crackdown on kite sellers

BAHAWALNAGAR - Bahawalnagar District Police on Monday launched a swift crack­down on kite sellers in the wake of tragic kite-flying incidents across Punjab. According to the DC office, Acting on the orders of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz the police conducted raids, ar­resting two individuals and seizing a substantial quantity of kites, metal chemical strings, and other related materials.

DPO Nasib Allah Khan empha­sized the ongoing nature of the operation, vowing to continue the crackdown with unwavering intensity. He urged the public to cooperate with the police and re­port any suspicious kite-selling activities. The operation aims to prevent further loss of life and ensure public safety during the kite-flying season.

BAHAWALNAGAR EMBARKS ON COMPREHENSIVE CLEANLINESS DRIVE

In line with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Bahawalnagar district on Monday has launched a compre­hensive cleanliness operation to enhance sanitation standards in both urban and rural areas.

According to the DC Office, Deputy Commissioner Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhoon emphasized the importance of improving the sanitation situation and directed all local bodies to prioritize this initiative. In Bahawalnagar City, the Municipal Committee has di­vided the area into two sectors and deployed 10 teams consist­ing of over 100 personnel.

All available machinery is be­ing utilized to collect and dispose of garbage at designated landfill sites. To date, over 2,000 tons of garbage have been removed from the city with an average of 82 tons collected daily.