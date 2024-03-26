BC unveils awardees of Cultural Protection Fund pilot funding round

KARACHI - The British Council has announced the awardees of the Cultural Protection Fund pilot funding round at an event held at the British Council library in Karachi.

The ceremony was attended by Chair of the British Council Dr Paul Thomp­son, Deputy Chief Executive of the Brit­ish Council, Kate Ewart-Biggs, Coun­try Director British Council Pakistan, James Hampson and notable figures from the heritage sector in Pakistan.

From October-December 2023, the Cultural Protection Fund ran an open call for grant applications for a pilot round in Pakistan, with funding avail­able for projects delivered between April 2024 to March 2025. Six projects have been selected through this open call, totalling around £800,000. The pi­lot funding round received an impres­sive number of applications and inter­est building upon previous work done by the British Council in heritage pres­ervation. The Cultural Protection Fund (CPF) is led by the British Council in partnership with the UK Government Department for Culture, Media, and Sport (DCMS).

These include preserva­tion of the Late Buddhist rock heritage of Swat – digitisation and preventive conservation, preserving and promot­ing the Hazara heritage, The Reading Room, Karachi, Manchar Lake Mohan­nas – Safeguarding the last surviving houseboat village from extinction, Dig­ital Heritage Trails Project (DHTP) and Community Based Conservation of Silk Route Heritage.

In his remarks, the Chair of the Brit­ish Council Dr Paul Thompson said: “Protecting cultural heritage and cul­tural property values our shared past and offers a wider understanding of who we are. Using the shared expertise of Pakistani and UK experts through the Cultural Protection Fund will en­sure future generations will be able to explore and appreciate the rich history of this land.”

Beyond financial support, the Cultur­al Protection Fund emphasises commu­nity engagement and seeks to empower local communities by offering training and educational opportunities. This en­sures the long-term appreciation and protection of cultural heritage.