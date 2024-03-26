Blue economy can play important role in development, says SCCI president

SIALKOT - President of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry Abdul Ghafoor Malik has said that the blue economy can play the an important role in the economic development and stability of the country because it provides multifaceted avenues for maritime industrial development, including shipbuilding, salt manufacturing, marine engineering, aquaculture, marine biotechnology, marine mining and marine renewable energy. Blue economy also has the potential to generate employment for people, saying there is scope for growth. Pakistan’s coastal areas are rich in biological production and biodiversity as they provide breeding grounds for commercially important seafood. 100% of trade is by sea and there is an urgent need to tap the huge foreign exchange earning potential through the promotion of fishery export, maritime transport and coastal tourism and mineral exploration.