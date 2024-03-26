Blue economy can play important role in development, says SCCI president

SIALKOT - President of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry Abdul Ghafoor Malik has said that the blue economy can play the an important role in the economic development and stability of the country because it provides multifac­eted avenues for maritime industrial development, including shipbuilding, salt manufacturing, marine engi­neering, aquaculture, marine biotechnology, marine min­ing and marine renewable energy. Blue economy also has the potential to generate employment for people, say­ing there is scope for growth. Pakistan’s coastal areas are rich in biological produc­tion and biodiversity as they provide breeding grounds for commercially important seafood. 100% of trade is by sea and there is an urgent need to tap the huge foreign exchange earning poten­tial through the promotion of fishery export, maritime transport and coastal tour­ism and mineral exploration.