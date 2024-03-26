BOP receives NOC from SBP for BOP Exchange launch

LAHORE - The Bank of Punjab has an­nounced receiving of a No Ob­jection Certificate (NOC) by the State Bank of Pakistan, to establish BOP Exchange (Pvt.) Limited with an initial capital of PKR 2.5 billion, marking a sig­nificant milestone in its com­mitment to providing compre­hensive financial services.

BOP Exchange (Pvt.) Limited is set to redefine the landscape of currency exchange services in Pakistan with its customer-cen­tric approach and cutting-edge technology. Leveraging the exten­sive network and expertise of The Bank of Punjab, BOP Exchange (Pvt.) Limited aims to offer ef­ficient, transparent, and secure foreign exchange solutions to in­dividuals and businesses alike.

“We are delighted to introduce BOP Exchange (Pvt.) Limited as part of our diverse portfolio of financial services,” said Zafar Ma­sud, President/CEO of The Bank of Punjab. “With the proposed launch of BOP Exchange, we reaf­firm our commitment to empow­ering our customers with conve­nient and reliable solutions for their foreign exchange needs.”

BOP Exchange (Pvt.) Limited will provide a wide range of services including currency ex­change and remittances servic­es, etc., catering to the evolving demands of a dynamic market. Backed by robust compliance measures and a dedicated team of professionals, the company is dedicated to ensuring seam­less transactions and superior customer satisfaction.

This venture underscores The Bank of Punjab’s vision of be­coming a comprehensive finan­cial institution, offering a full suite of products and services to meet the diverse needs of its customers. BOP Exchange (Pvt.) Limited is poised to contribute significantly to the growth and development of Pakistan’s finan­cial sector while enhancing acces­sibility and convenience for indi­viduals and businesses engaging in international transactions.