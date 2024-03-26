Tuesday, March 26, 2024
Bullish trend continues at PSX

APP
March 26, 2024
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD   -   The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) con­tinued with bullish trend on Monday, gaining 373.82 points, a positive change of 0.57 percent, closing at 65,525.65 points against 65,151.83 points the previ­ous trading day. A total of 261,194,334 shares valu­ing Rs.8.945 billion were traded during the day as compared to 208,408,686 shares valuing Rs. 7.149 bil­lion the last day. Some 332 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 144 of them recorded gains and 168 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 20 remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were P.T.C.L with 27,177,895 shares at Rs.15.70 per share, Has­col Petrol with 21,377,000 shares with 8.08 per share and K-Electric Limited with 20,911,495 shares at Rs.4.57 per share.

