China-Pak Gandhara art exhibition held in China

ISLAMABAD - The closing ceremony of the exhibition titled “Gandhara Heritage along the Silk Road: A Joint China-Pakistan Exhibition” took place at the Shenzhen Museum on Monday. Accord­ing to China Economic Net (CEN), the ceremony was attended by senior Chinese officials includ­ing Wang Xudong, Director of the Palace Museum; Zeng Xianglai, Director of Culture, Radio, Televi­sion, Tourism, and Sports Bureau of Shenzhen; Jia Jianwei, Director of Gansu Provincial Mu­seum; and Huang Chen, Director of Shenzhen Museum. The Pakistani side was represented by Ambassador Khalil Hashmi, along with the Acting Consul General of Pakistan in Guang­zhou and officials from the Pakistani Embassy in Beijing and the Paki­stani Consulate-Gener­al in Guangzhou. The ceremony marked the successful culmination of the largest Gandhara exhibition in China’s history, showcasing over 170 artifacts from seven different museums in Paki­stan. The exhibition debuted last year at the pres­tigious Palace Museum in Beijing for three months but due to overwhelming interest from the Chi­nese audience, it evolved into a touring exhibition, making stops in Gansu and finally Shenzhen, fol­lowing necessary legal procedures.