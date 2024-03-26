China’s CG calls on Sindh CS

KARACHI - The Consul General (CG) of China Yang Yundong called on the Sindh Chief Secretary (CS) Syed Asif Hyder Shah at the Sindh Secretariat here on Monday.

They discussed issues of mutual interest including the promotion of bilateral rela­tions. On the occasion, the Sindh chief secretary assured the Chinese Consul General of the Sindh government’s sup­port and said that the pro­vincial government and the people of Sindh valued their brotherly relations with China.

He further said that there were very good investment opportunities for Chinese companies and businessmen in energy and waste-water treatment plants as well as ag­riculture sectors in the Sindh province. Syed Asif Hyder Shah said that he appreciated the cooperation of the Chinese government during the flood and COP conference.

They agreed to work in the agriculture and technology sectors in Sindh. Later on, the Chinese Consul General Yang Yundong thanked the provin­cial government for its sup­port and cooperation. The Chief Secretary Sindh present­ed a traditional Sindhi cap and Ajrak to the Chinese Consul General.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Sec­retary Syed Asif Hyder Shah presided over an important meeting regarding the Kisan Card at the Sindh Secretariat on Monday. The attendees in­cluded Secretary Agriculture Rafiq Ahmed Buriro, Senior Member Board of Revenue Baqaullah Unnar, CEO Sindh People[‘s Housing Foundation Khalid Mahmood Sheikh, and other officials.

Addressing the meeting, Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Asif Hyder Shah stated that the decision to launch the Kisan card was taken in the Sindh cabinet meeting. Kisan Card will be issued to small­holders owning up to 12.5 acres of land. The Kisan Card offers several benefits to participating farmers. Card­holders will receive priority when purchasing wheat and the Kisan Card will also pro­vide assistance in the event of natural disasters.