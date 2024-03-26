Tuesday, March 26, 2024
CM greets Hindu community on Holi

Staff Reporter
March 26, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -  “Happy Holi to Hindu community around the world, especially in Pakistan,” said Chief Minister Punjab Mary­am Nawaz Sharif while congratu­lating Hindu community on the festival of Holi. The Chief Minister expressed her best wishes for the Hindu community on this bliss­ful occasion of Holi. She added,”I share your joy on this joyous oc­casion.” The Chief Minister re­marked that the Hindu communi­ty is playing a valuable role in the economic development of Paki­stan. She added that all those liv­ing in Pakistan are one, peace will shine in the colors of Holi. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif highlighted, ”The PML-N govern­ment believes in equality, justice and fairness. May the festival of Holi be a source of tolerance, hap­piness, peace and prosperity.”

