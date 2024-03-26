Tuesday, March 26, 2024
CM Maryam, finance minister discuss economy

CM Maryam, finance minister discuss economy
Our Staff Reporter
March 26, 2024
LAHORE   -  Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb had a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Monday. During the meeting, is­sues relating to country’s overall economic situa­tion and the federating units’ contribution in the federal resources came under discussion. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz assured Punjab’s full support to pull the country out of the current eco­nomic crisis as she said that the finance minister would take people-friendly decisions for the eco­nomic turnaround of the country. 

“Together we will pull Pakistan out of the eco­nomic crisis,” said the chief minister while dis­cussing the country’s economic woes. Muhammad Aurangzeb congratulated Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on assuming charge of her office and declared her election as country’s first woman Chief Minister a great milestone in the democrat­ic history of Pakistan. He hailed Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s initiatives for social welfare of the people. Madam Chief Minister thanked the federal minis­ter for the good words. She also congratulated him on assuming charge as Finance Minister, and ex­pressed her best wishes for his success.

