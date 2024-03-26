CM Maryam, finance minister discuss economy

LAHORE - Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb had a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Monday. During the meeting, issues relating to country’s overall economic situation and the federating units’ contribution in the federal resources came under discussion. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz assured Punjab’s full support to pull the country out of the current economic crisis as she said that the finance minister would take people-friendly decisions for the economic turnaround of the country.
“Together we will pull Pakistan out of the economic crisis,” said the chief minister while discussing the country’s economic woes. Muhammad Aurangzeb congratulated Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on assuming charge of her office and declared her election as country’s first woman Chief Minister a great milestone in the democratic history of Pakistan. He hailed Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s initiatives for social welfare of the people. Madam Chief Minister thanked the federal minister for the good words. She also congratulated him on assuming charge as Finance Minister, and expressed her best wishes for his success.