Tuesday, March 26, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

CM Punjab increases amount of Sports Endowment Fund from Rs 2b to 4b

Staff Reporter
March 26, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE   -   Punjab Minister for Sports Faisal Ayub Khokhar has said that CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz has increased the amount of Sports Endowment Fund from Rs 2 billion to 4 bil­lion for the welfare of players of the province. “Online Sports Complaint Cell is also being established where sports cir­cles can raise different kind of sports issues including lack of sports facilities,” he expressed these views while address­ing a press conference here at National Hockey Stadium on Monday. Secretary Sports Punjab Muzaffar Khan Sial, DG Sports Punjab Pervez Iqbal, Deputy Director Za­hoor Ahmed and others were also present on this occasion. Faisal Khokhar said that Pun­jab Youth Affairs and Sports Department will establish the Punjab’s first ever Main­tenance and Repair Depart­ment for looking after valu­able sports infrastructure. He said constructing a top-class sports facility is not a big is­sue. “The actual task is to maintain and look after state-of-the-art sports facilities in a proper and professional man­ner but unfortunately, this important factor was totally ignored in the past. However, our Maintenance and Repair Department will look after the valuable sports facilities fully,” he added.

Past in Perspective

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1711340147.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024