CM Punjab increases amount of Sports Endowment Fund from Rs 2b to 4b

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Sports Faisal Ayub Khokhar has said that CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz has increased the amount of Sports Endowment Fund from Rs 2 billion to 4 billion for the welfare of players of the province. “Online Sports Complaint Cell is also being established where sports circles can raise different kind of sports issues including lack of sports facilities,” he expressed these views while addressing a press conference here at National Hockey Stadium on Monday. Secretary Sports Punjab Muzaffar Khan Sial, DG Sports Punjab Pervez Iqbal, Deputy Director Zahoor Ahmed and others were also present on this occasion. Faisal Khokhar said that Punjab Youth Affairs and Sports Department will establish the Punjab’s first ever Maintenance and Repair Department for looking after valuable sports infrastructure. He said constructing a top-class sports facility is not a big issue. “The actual task is to maintain and look after state-of-the-art sports facilities in a proper and professional manner but unfortunately, this important factor was totally ignored in the past. However, our Maintenance and Repair Department will look after the valuable sports facilities fully,” he added.