CM Punjab increases amount of Sports Endowment Fund from Rs 2b to 4b

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Sports Faisal Ayub Khokhar has said that CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz has increased the amount of Sports Endowment Fund from Rs 2 billion to 4 bil­lion for the welfare of players of the province. “Online Sports Complaint Cell is also being established where sports cir­cles can raise different kind of sports issues including lack of sports facilities,” he expressed these views while address­ing a press conference here at National Hockey Stadium on Monday. Secretary Sports Punjab Muzaffar Khan Sial, DG Sports Punjab Pervez Iqbal, Deputy Director Za­hoor Ahmed and others were also present on this occasion. Faisal Khokhar said that Pun­jab Youth Affairs and Sports Department will establish the Punjab’s first ever Main­tenance and Repair Depart­ment for looking after valu­able sports infrastructure. He said constructing a top-class sports facility is not a big is­sue. “The actual task is to maintain and look after state-of-the-art sports facilities in a proper and professional man­ner but unfortunately, this important factor was totally ignored in the past. However, our Maintenance and Repair Department will look after the valuable sports facilities fully,” he added.