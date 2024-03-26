Combatting begging exploitation

As we enter the holy month of Ra­madan, a time when the spirit of generosity and charity is height­ened, I wish to draw attention to a pressing concern that affects the ef­fectiveness of our charitable efforts.

Professional beggars are likely to exploit the charitable nature of our community during this sacred time. These individuals, who of­ten approach our doorsteps seek­ing Zakat, may not truly be in need and, unfortunately, tarnish the es­sence of sincere charitable giving. This raises a critical issue as genu­ine and deserving individuals, who may be silently struggling with pride and dignity, often go unno­ticed and are left without the sup­port they genuinely require.

It is disheartening to observe that due to the presence of these pro­fessional beggars, the truly needy and prideful individuals refrain from seeking assistance, as they find it difficult to lower themselves to the act of begging. This situation has serious effects, often leading to tragic events like suicides as some people feel very desperate.

Awareness about the negative impact of professional beggars on our charitable endeavours must be raised, especially during Ramadan. I request the relevant authorities to take swift and decisive action against such individuals, ensuring that our charitable contributions reach those who are truly in need and deserve our support.

AYESHA EHTISHAM,

Karachi.