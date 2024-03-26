Committee reviews Ramazan package

LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain chaired a meeting of Min­isterial Committee to review Ra­madan Relief Package here at Civil Secretariat on Monday. Provincial Ministers Bilal Yasin, Ashiq Hus­sain Kirmani, Azma Bokhari and the secretaries of the relevant de­partments were also present, while divisional commissioners attended the meeting through video link. In the meeting, implementation of Ra­madan Relief Package, availability of essential items, prices and moni­toring process were reviewed. The committee expressed concern over the increase in the prices of chicken during the last three days and di­rected the authorities concerned to take immediate steps to reduce the prices of chicken meat. Ch. Shafay said that the supply of poultry in the market should be closely monitored during the last 10 days of Ramadan.He said that on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, largest Ramadan package in the history of Punjab is being successfully delivered at the doorsteps of people. More than 4.9 million families have been provided ration at their doorstep. People are getting quality essentials at subsi­dized rate in the holy month. Due to the improvement in the supply situ­ation, the prices have come down significantly. Chaudhry Shafay Hus­sain said that the officers of the Food Authority need to be more active in the districts. Model and Ramadan markets are proving to be a ma­jor means of providing relief to the people, he added. Provincial Agricul­ture Minister Ashiq Hussain Kirmani said that commissioners and deputy commissioners should be given the task for reducing the prices of chick­en. Provincial Information Minister Azma Bokhari said that it is impor­tant to ensure the supply of chicken at a reasonable rate to the people of Punjab. The performance of the price control magistrates was also reviewed in the meeting.