Conflict Brewing

Among all the speculations and conspiracy theories, Russia’s official stance – naming Ukraine behind the Crocus City Hall attack, stands out. Saying that Ukraine, and hence NATO is be­hind the mass attack that killed over 130 and injured just as many, Russia is hinting at a possible devastating phase in the war. Consid­ering that the Kremlin has been staunchly replying to French plans of putting ‘boots on the ground’ in Ukraine, it is reasonable to ex­pect Putin to be on his toes to hold tightly the gains his country has achieved so far in two years.

The Moscow attack has brought the Ukraine equation to the brink. If Russia chooses to escalate its offensive as a response to the at­tack, a possibility exists that NATO strengthens support to Ukraine. Considering the German high command’s plan - revealed in the au­dio leak earlier this month – to equip Ukraine with cruise missiles to destroy Russia’s land connection to Crimea, such an escalation is already being considered. There will be no going back if such a sce­nario emerges. The escalation will then be direct and uncontrolled, given how firmly the Kremlin responded to Macron’s suggestive ges­ture to send troops to Ukraine.

If this can lead to another globe-spanning conflict it is not out of the question. The sentiments are too aggressive to let sanity prevail. How­ever, pacifist voices on both sides are needed now more than ever. The best course of action is to walk back from the brink. The loss of lives deserves a thorough investigation into the City Hall attack. As claimed by ISIL, and if it is the case, terrorism and the sophistication of this outfit to carry out attacks across the world should concern us all. Why ISIL affiliates often turn out to be Tajik is another matter that must draw attention to Tajikistan – a country that often escapes attention.

Lastly, the shadow of the Russia-Ukraine confrontation writ large on every matter of international politics for the last two years. Rus­sia is slowly grinding down Ukraine to make slow but steady terri­torial gains. Perhaps now is the time to sue for peace All attention fixed on Ukraine, is Putin’s government compromising internal secu­rity? Asserted by many strong critics of Putin, the answer is a yes. For Ukraine, it must sue for peace before it is too late and its population, industry, and infrastructure are raised to the ground.