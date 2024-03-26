Tuesday, March 26, 2024
Constitution cannot be amended for PTI founder: PPP

Our Staff Reporter
March 26, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -  Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) yesterday said that the constitution cannot be amended for Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) founder. Faisal Karim Kundi, the Secretary Information of the PPP, empha­sized the completion of the Khyber Pakhtunkh­wa Assembly before the Senate elections. He said the government, consisting of independent members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, should abide by the constitution. Kundi advised against turning the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa prov­ince into a testing ground for the PTI. In a state­ment, he accused PTI of seeking revenge from the public by keeping the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly out of the Senate. Kundi criticized PTI for paying the price for the incompetence of its lawyers and associates. He maintained that con­stitutional requirements cannot be altered based on the desire of an individual - the PTI founder.

