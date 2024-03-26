Court seeks progress report in missing persons case

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday sought progress report from the investigating officer in the missing persons case.

A division bench of the SHC headed by Justice Nematullah Phalpoto is hearing the cases of missing persons from different areas of Karachi.

The investigating officer told the court that letters have been sent to various detention centers and other agencies across the country for the recovery of the missing people. Several meeting of JITs (joint investigating team) and provincial task force have also been held but so far no trace of the missing has been found.

The court directed the officer to publish photographs of missing on print media and electronic media. The court also directed him to obtain and submit travel history of the missing persons.

The court adjourned the hearing till April 25 and directed to present progress report.