Tuesday, March 26, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Crackdown on professional beggars starts in Capital 

APP
March 26, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  Assistant Commissioners and Magistrates, leading teams, have executed a targeted operation against professional beggars on the directives of the Deputy Com­missioner, resulting in the arrest of 18 individuals from F-6, PS Sa­hala, Lohi Bhair, and surrounding areas of the Federal Capital.

Assistant Commissioner City Farhan Ahmad took swift action, nabbing 08 professional beggars from F-6 and nearby areas. These individuals were promptly hand­ed over to the police, while mi­nor children found begging were safely relocated to the Edhi Center, said the ICT spokesman, Dr. Ab­dullah Tabassum.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commis­sioner Rural, Kamran Saeed, raid­ed PS Sahala, Lohi Bhair, and sur­rounding areas, arresting 12 professional beggars and handing them over to police stations for further action.

Under the supervision of Assis­tant Commissioners, the opera­tion against beggars persists on a daily basis. The crackdown aims to curb the menace of organized beg­ging in the capital, ensuring public spaces remain free from such ac­tivities. 

BBC admits possible 'mistake' in coverage of genocide case against Israel

This concerted effort under­scores the administration’s com­mitment to maintaining law and order, as well as safeguarding the welfare of vulnerable individuals, particularly children, who are of­ten exploited in this illicit trade.

With a firm stance against pro­fessional begging, the Islamabad administration sends a clear mes­sage that such practices will not be tolerated, and those engaging in them will face the consequenc­es, the spokesman added.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1711340147.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024