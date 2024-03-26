Crackdown on professional beggars starts in Capital 

ISLAMABAD - Assistant Commissioners and Magistrates, leading teams, have executed a targeted operation against professional beggars on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner, resulting in the arrest of 18 individuals from F-6, PS Sahala, Lohi Bhair, and surrounding areas of the Federal Capital.
Assistant Commissioner City Farhan Ahmad took swift action, nabbing 08 professional beggars from F-6 and nearby areas. These individuals were promptly handed over to the police, while minor children found begging were safely relocated to the Edhi Center, said the ICT spokesman, Dr. Abdullah Tabassum.
Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Rural, Kamran Saeed, raided PS Sahala, Lohi Bhair, and surrounding areas, arresting 12 professional beggars and handing them over to police stations for further action.
Under the supervision of Assistant Commissioners, the operation against beggars persists on a daily basis. The crackdown aims to curb the menace of organized begging in the capital, ensuring public spaces remain free from such activities.
This concerted effort underscores the administration’s commitment to maintaining law and order, as well as safeguarding the welfare of vulnerable individuals, particularly children, who are often exploited in this illicit trade.
With a firm stance against professional begging, the Islamabad administration sends a clear message that such practices will not be tolerated, and those engaging in them will face the consequences, the spokesman added.