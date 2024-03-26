Crackdown on professional beggars starts in Capital 

ISLAMABAD - Assistant Commissioners and Magistrates, leading teams, have executed a targeted operation against professional beggars on the directives of the Deputy Com­missioner, resulting in the arrest of 18 individuals from F-6, PS Sa­hala, Lohi Bhair, and surrounding areas of the Federal Capital.

Assistant Commissioner City Farhan Ahmad took swift action, nabbing 08 professional beggars from F-6 and nearby areas. These individuals were promptly hand­ed over to the police, while mi­nor children found begging were safely relocated to the Edhi Center, said the ICT spokesman, Dr. Ab­dullah Tabassum.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commis­sioner Rural, Kamran Saeed, raid­ed PS Sahala, Lohi Bhair, and sur­rounding areas, arresting 12 professional beggars and handing them over to police stations for further action.

Under the supervision of Assis­tant Commissioners, the opera­tion against beggars persists on a daily basis. The crackdown aims to curb the menace of organized beg­ging in the capital, ensuring public spaces remain free from such ac­tivities.

This concerted effort under­scores the administration’s com­mitment to maintaining law and order, as well as safeguarding the welfare of vulnerable individuals, particularly children, who are of­ten exploited in this illicit trade.

With a firm stance against pro­fessional begging, the Islamabad administration sends a clear mes­sage that such practices will not be tolerated, and those engaging in them will face the consequenc­es, the spokesman added.