Tuesday, March 26, 2024
Death anniversary of playwright Haseena Moin being observed today

Web Desk
9:21 PM | March 26, 2024
Lifestyle & Entertainment

Third death anniversary of Pakistani dramatist, playwright and scriptwriter Haseena Moin is being observed today (Tuesday).

She was born on 20 November 1941 at Kanpur, United Provinces of British India. She migrated to Pakistan in 1947 with her family.

Haseena Moin wrote several plays for stage, radio, and television including super-hit ‘Tanhaiyan’, ‘Ankahi’ and ‘Dhoop Kinaray’.

She was the recipient of the Pride of Performance award for her services to the performing arts in Pakistan.

She passed away on March 26, 2021 in Karachi.

