Tuesday, March 26, 2024
DIG Babar Sarfraz assumes Rawalpindi RPO role

APP
March 26, 2024
Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI   -   Re­gional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi, DIG Babar Sar­fraz Alpa, took charge of his office on Monday. Before assuming charge, he visited the Rawalpindi Police Lines Memorial Martyrs.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mahmood Hamdani, Divisional SPs, and other officers wel­comed him at the martyrs’ memorial. The RPO laid flowers at the memorial and prayed for the martyred po­lice officials’ rank elevation.

During the visit to the Shuhada Gallery, the RPO recorded his impressions in the memorandum. He emphasized service excel­lence, merit, and upholding the rule of law, reiterating his commitment to these principles. Additionally, he

APP

