DPO orders arrest of accused involved in fire attack on two minors

KHANEWAL - District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Omar Farooq, ordered arrest of accused involved in an alleged fire attack targeting two minor brothers at a vil­lage in Abdul Hakeem area of district Khanewal that proved fatal for the younger and the elder landed in a hospital with burn injuries, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred at ‘Seher’ time in Mauza Hattaran when their mother went to cook food for the family for Ramzan fasting leaving the two chil­dren sleeping on ‘Charpoy’, a traditional bed. When she came back, she found the ‘Charpoy’ on fire. Esa of the age of 8-9 months died on the spot while two and half years old Musa had burn injuries.

Musa was immediately shifted to Burn Unit Nishtar Hospital Multan, for necessary treatment.

DPO said that police were engaged in investiga­tions paying attention to all necessary detail and covering all aspects. The accused, unknown so far, would be arrested soon, he said in a statement.