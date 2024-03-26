Tuesday, March 26, 2024
E-Pay Punjab collects Rs400b revenue

Staff Reporter
March 26, 2024
LAHORE   -  The Government of Punjab has collected a record tax revenue of over Rs 400 billion through e-Pay Punjab, an online platform for the collection of government receipts. Meanwhile, the number of online transactions through the sys­tem have crossed the mark of 50 million. This was emerged during a progress review meeting presided over by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousuf here on Mon­day. The participants of the meeting were apprised that the trend of online payments by citizens has in­creased significantly as more than 30 lakh citizens have downloaded the App so far. It is pertinent to mention here that 84 taxes of 18 departments in­cluding Punjab Land Records Authority can be paid through the portal. On the occasion, Chairman Faisal Yousuf remarked that new services are also being added to e-Pay Punjab so that citizens can get maxi­mum convenience.

