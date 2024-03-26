Tuesday, March 26, 2024
Eid gifts distributed among special children at RCPH

Staff Reporter
March 26, 2024
HYDERABAD  -   Deputy Director Rehabil­itation Centre for Physically Handicapped (RCPH) Hyder­abad Dr Khurram Ansar has said that special children are an important part of our so­ciety, and we must utilise all resources for their welfare and prosperity. He expressed these views on Monday while distributing Eid clothes and cash gifts among 68 special children at the Rehabilita­tion Centre for Physically Handicapped in Hyderabad. He thanked the Provincial Secretary Taha Faroqui, who directed to fulfil the basic ne­cessities for special children, including school uniforms, bags, shoes, books, and oth­er essentials. Senior faculty members of RCPH including Adil Warsi, Abdul Hameed Panhwar, Jabbar Jalbani, Ka­mran Sanjrani, Mah Jabeen and Shabana were also pres­ent at the occasion.

