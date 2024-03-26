Tuesday, March 26, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Employee suspended as student locked inside school

Our Staff Reporter
March 26, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ATTOCK   -   A government school teacher and a C4 em­ployee have been suspend­ed for leaving a student locked inside the school while packing up in Hasan­abdal City. Proceedings under the act have been started against both of the suspended employees.

According to details on 20/3/2024, at Govt Prima­ry School Hasanabdal, dur­ing pack-up time, Muham­mad Aliyan, a student of class 3, was left inside the school, and the classrooms and gates were locked. This occurred because the exit­ing of all students was not ensured before locking the classrooms. The student re­mained locked in the class­room for hours, screaming and weeping until some­one noticed his cries in the neighbourhood. The re­sponsible authorities were informed, and the student was taken out. District Ed­ucation Officer Elementary Attock, Mubashir Ahmad, has suspended the head teacher Zaman Ali of GPS Hasanabdal and ordered proceedings against him under the PEEDA (Punjab Employees Efficiency, Dis­cipline, and Accountability Act) 2006. Similarly, Depu­ty DEO Hasanabdal, being the competent authority, has also suspended C4 Em­ployee Muhammad Nafees of the same school for his negligence and inefficiency in leaving a student locked inside the school.

BBC admits possible 'mistake' in coverage of genocide case against Israel

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1711340147.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024