Employee suspended as student locked inside school

ATTOCK - A government school teacher and a C4 employee have been suspended for leaving a student locked inside the school while packing up in Hasanabdal City. Proceedings under the act have been started against both of the suspended employees.
According to details on 20/3/2024, at Govt Primary School Hasanabdal, during pack-up time, Muhammad Aliyan, a student of class 3, was left inside the school, and the classrooms and gates were locked. This occurred because the exiting of all students was not ensured before locking the classrooms. The student remained locked in the classroom for hours, screaming and weeping until someone noticed his cries in the neighbourhood. The responsible authorities were informed, and the student was taken out. District Education Officer Elementary Attock, Mubashir Ahmad, has suspended the head teacher Zaman Ali of GPS Hasanabdal and ordered proceedings against him under the PEEDA (Punjab Employees Efficiency, Discipline, and Accountability Act) 2006. Similarly, Deputy DEO Hasanabdal, being the competent authority, has also suspended C4 Employee Muhammad Nafees of the same school for his negligence and inefficiency in leaving a student locked inside the school.