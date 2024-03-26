Employee suspended as student locked inside school

ATTOCK - A government school teacher and a C4 em­ployee have been suspend­ed for leaving a student locked inside the school while packing up in Hasan­abdal City. Proceedings under the act have been started against both of the suspended employees.

According to details on 20/3/2024, at Govt Prima­ry School Hasanabdal, dur­ing pack-up time, Muham­mad Aliyan, a student of class 3, was left inside the school, and the classrooms and gates were locked. This occurred because the exit­ing of all students was not ensured before locking the classrooms. The student re­mained locked in the class­room for hours, screaming and weeping until some­one noticed his cries in the neighbourhood. The re­sponsible authorities were informed, and the student was taken out. District Ed­ucation Officer Elementary Attock, Mubashir Ahmad, has suspended the head teacher Zaman Ali of GPS Hasanabdal and ordered proceedings against him under the PEEDA (Punjab Employees Efficiency, Dis­cipline, and Accountability Act) 2006. Similarly, Depu­ty DEO Hasanabdal, being the competent authority, has also suspended C4 Em­ployee Muhammad Nafees of the same school for his negligence and inefficiency in leaving a student locked inside the school.