FBR to launch Tajir Dost Scheme for small traders, shopkeepers

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has announced the ini­tiation of tax collection under the newly proposed Tajir Dost Scheme for small traders and shopkeepers, slated to com­mence on July 15, 2024.

The scheme, initially launched in six major cities including Islamabad, Rawal­pindi, Karachi, Lahore, Quet­ta, and Peshawar, holds po­tential for future expansion. Under the Tajir Dost Scheme, monthly advance tax pay­ments will kick off on July 1, 2024, with the first payment due on July 15, 2024. Subse­quent payments will be due on the 15th of each follow­ing month, facilitating con­venient payments through a dedicated computerized sys­tem using a Payment Slip ID (PSID) generated by the Ta­jir Dost module or the FBR’s online portal, a private news channel reported. Traders and shopkeepers participat­ing in the scheme will be re­quired to make monthly ad­vance tax payments, serving as a minimum tax on income derived from covered busi­nesses. The FBR will specify the calculation method for monthly advance tax, aiming to provide a simplified tax regime to encourage compli­ance and bolster the coun­try’s economic development.

Introduced under SRO 420(I)/2024 and leveraging Section 99B of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001, the Ta­jir Dost Scheme aims to sup­port traders and shopkeep­ers operating through fixed locations like shops, stores, warehouses, and offices within specified territorial limits. However, the scheme excludes companies or units of national or international chain stores with operations spanning multiple cities, as determined by the FBR.

Scheduled for implementa­tion from July 1, 2024, all eli­gible traders and shopkeepers are mandated to register un­der Section 181 of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 by April 30, 2024. Registration can be completed online through designated platforms like the Tax Asaan app or the FBR por­tal, or in person at FBR’s Tax Facilitation Centers. Non-com­pliant individuals may be reg­istered by the Commissioner of Inland Revenue as per Sec­tion 182 of the Ordinance, with penalties applicable to non-compliant traders or shopkeepers. For those with zero computed advance tax, a minimum annual advance tax of Rs 1,200 applies, excluding income exempted under any provision of the Ordinance.

Moreover, the scheme offers a 25 percent reduction in ad­vance tax payable if the entire remaining advance tax for the relevant tax year is paid in a lump sum before the due date, or if income tax returns for the tax year 2023 are filed be­fore the due date for the first monthly installment. This ini­tiative reflects the FBR’s com­mitment to fostering a con­ducive environment for small businesses, promoting com­pliance, and driving economic growth across the nation.