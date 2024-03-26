Financial Inclusion is impossible without women empowerment 

BizNet, Pakistan's premier platform for innovation, creativity, and entrepreneurship, celebrated its third successful edition at the President House Islamabad in association with Women Business Network. BizNet brought together a diverse range of industry leaders, policymakers, and startup founders to promote financial inclusion and technological advancements. The theme was “Embracing Financial Inclusion & Business Transformation.”

Iftikhar Hussain, CEO Transforming Hub & Founder, Women Business Network, expressed his gratitude to all stakeholders for their unwavering support, which has been instrumental in BizNet's journey to its third successful edition. He highlighted the roles of banks & Fintech in fostering innovation, entrepreneurship, and economic growth in Pakistan. He emphasized financial inclusion is impossible without women entering into the workforce in Pakistan. Banks should take initiatives that welcome females to do businesses.

Chief Guest, President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi commended the State Bank of Pakistan for its efforts in promoting financial inclusivity, noting that despite progress, there is still a considerable journey ahead, particularly within our region. He praised CEO of Transforming Hub, Iftikhar Hussain for his steadfast commitment to inclusivity, recognizing the pivotal role individuals like him play in driving positive societal change.

President Dr. Arif Alvi also addressed the concerning issue of education for street children, highlighting that 44% of Pakistani children are currently not receiving an education. He emphasized the need for us to take proactive measures to address this critical issue.

Muzzaffar Piracha, Group CEO of Airlink Communications Ltd., emphasized the role of technology in advancing financial inclusion. He highlighted the importance of leveraging technology to reach underserved communities and provide them with access to financial services.

Aamer Ejaz, Chief Digital Officer of Jazz, underscored the future of financial inclusion, emphasizing that it is not just a trend but a necessity for sustainable economic growth. He highlighted Jazz's commitment to leveraging digital technology to enhance financial inclusion and empower individuals across Pakistan.

We are thankful to H.E. Fahad Sulaiman Khalf Alkharusi, Oman Ambassador to Pakistan;

H.E. Admiral Ravindra C Wijegunarante (Retd), Srilanka Ambassador to Pakistan, H.E. Tamerlan Kamal Oglu Khalilov, Deputy Ambassador Azerbaijan to Pakistan, Charlie Lyons Jones from Australian High Commission, Salvatore Parano, Commercial Head, Embassy of Italy in Pakistan for gracing the event with their presence.

The event concluded with a renewed commitment from all stakeholders to continue driving innovation, inclusivity, and economic growth in Pakistan.