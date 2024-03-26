Fire breaks out in orphanage hostel room

ABBOTTABAD - A sudden blaze erupted in a hostel room at an orphan­age house in Abbottabad, initiated by an electricity short circuit, causing ex­tensive damage to property valued at millions of rupees. Fortunately, no in­juries or causalities were reported in the incident.

Prompt action by the rescue team and orphanage staff averted further escalation of the fire. Collaborative efforts between the rescue team and the orphanage administration led to the effective control of the fire, there­by safeguarding the remaining rooms from its reach.

The operation was supervised by Emergency Officer Hafeez-ur-Rah­man, ensuring a coordinated and effi­cient response to the crisis.