SARGODHA - Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task force teams caught five power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown launched here on Tuesday. According to Fesco press release, the task force teams raided at various ar­eas of the district and caught five people involved in elec­tricity theft from main lines and meter tampering. The task force teams also im­posed a fine of Rs 212,810 on the alleged pilferers.