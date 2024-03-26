Five Chinese engineers killed in Shangla suicide attack

At least six people including five Chinese nationals were killed after their vehicle was attacked in Shangla's Besham city, said Malakand's deputy inspector general of police (DIG) on Tuesday.

Confirming the number of casualties, the DIG said that the attackers crashed their vehicle full of explosives into the car in which the Chinese nationals were travelling.

He said that a Pakistani driver of the car was injured in the attack and was shifted to a local hospital.

Later, the driver succumbed to his wounds during treatment.

The Chinese nationals were engineers who were going to Dasu camp, Kohistan from Islamabad, the official added.

Meanwhile, a heavy contingent of security personnel arrived at the incident’s site and cordoned off the area. Security forces have launched a search operation in the area for the suspects.

Reacting to the incident, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari condemned the act of terrorism and deaths of Chinese citizens.

A statement issued by PPP's media cell on X, formerly Twitter, said that Bilawal extended condolences to the Chinese government and called of the Pakistani authorities to expose and punish the perpetrators and facilitators of the attack.

He also expressed solidarity with the families of the deceased.

