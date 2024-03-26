Tuesday, March 26, 2024
Five Chinese nationals among six killed in Shangla terror attack

Five Chinese nationals among six killed in Shangla terror attack
Web Desk
7:10 PM | March 26, 2024
Regional

Five Chinese nationals were killed and several other persons injured when the vehicle they were travelling in was attacked near Besham – a town located in Shangla district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa – on Tuesday.

A suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a convoy of engineers which was on its way from Islamabad to their camp in Dasu, Mohammad Ali Gandapur, the regional police chief [DIG Malakand], said. 

"Five Chinese nationals and their Pakistani driver were killed in the attack," Gandapur told Reuters. 

Dasu – the headquarters of Upper Kohistan district – is the site of a major dam and the area has been attacked in the past. A blast on a bus had killed 13 people, including nine Chinese nationals, in 2021.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police had reached the spot and started relief operations, Gandapur said, adding that rest of the people in the convoy have been protected.

Earlier in the day, the security forces killed four terrorists during an intelligence-based operation carried out in Dera Ismail Khan, the southernmost district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Web Desk

Regional

