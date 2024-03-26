Five held with narcotics, weapons

SARGODHA - Police claimed on Monday to have arrested five criminals from various parts of the district and re­covered narcotics and illegal weapons from their possession. In a crackdown against criminals, the police raided at various localities and arrested Im­tiaz, Ghulam Mustafa, Usman, Khurram and Bhola Maseeh and recovered 1.4 kg hashish, 470 liters liquor and 5 pistols of 30 bore from them. Further investigation was underway.

UOS LAUNCHES SOLARIZATION PROJECTS ACROSS ITS CAMPUSES

The University of Sargodha has launched solar­ization projects for its campuses and under the programme, three solar energy projects totaling 2.6 megawatts would be completed within three months with full implementation targeted by June 2024. The Solarization Projects will entail installations across various campuses, including 2170 kilowatts at the main campus, 275 kilowatts at the College of Agri­culture, and 150 kilowatts at Allama Iqbal Campus. The university’s endeavor towards solar energy was formalized through agreements signed with two pri­vate companies. The signing ceremony was graced by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas and Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Mian Ghulam Yasin,