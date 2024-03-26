Four arrested in Miana Thub triple murder case

ISLAMABAD - The Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) of Police Station (PS) Sihala has arrested four suspects in connection with a triple mur­der case that occurred in Miana Thub, as informed by a police spokesman on Mon­day. The detainees also injured six other persons in intense firing. The police have obtained the physical remand of the sus­pects from a court of law for further inves­tigation. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasira has appreci­ated the efforts of the investigators of HIU of PS Sihala for apprehending the four sus­pects for their alleged involvement. Earli­er, a furious gun battle broke out between two groups on Friday last in Dhoke Pir So­hawa in Sihala, leaving three persons dead and five others critically injured. The rea­son behind the violent bloodshed is said to be a fight between children.

The horrible incident that took place before Iftar swelled the wave of panic in the locality, compelling a heavy contin­gent of police to rush to the crime scene, sources said. The deceased persons were identified as Zubair, Babu Mustafa, and Pervaiz, whereas the identities of five in­jured persons are yet to be ascertained. The dead bodies and injured persons were moved to PIMS for autopsy and medical treatment. “Police are on the scene and investigating the triple murder case that occurred in Miana Thun Dhoke Pir Sohawa, the precinct of PS Sihala,” said a senior police officer while talking to media men. He mentioned that the in­vestigators of HIU and forensic experts collected dead bullet shells and other evidence from the crime scene besides recording statements of eyewitnesses. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islam­abad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan had also taken notice of the brutal murders and directed SSP Operations to arrest the culprits in­volved in the heinous crime.