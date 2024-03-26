Four arrested in Miana Thub triple murder case

ISLAMABAD - The Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) of Police Station (PS) Sihala has arrested four suspects in connection with a triple murder case that occurred in Miana Thub, as informed by a police spokesman on Monday. The detainees also injured six other persons in intense firing. The police have obtained the physical remand of the suspects from a court of law for further investigation. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasira has appreciated the efforts of the investigators of HIU of PS Sihala for apprehending the four suspects for their alleged involvement. Earlier, a furious gun battle broke out between two groups on Friday last in Dhoke Pir Sohawa in Sihala, leaving three persons dead and five others critically injured. The reason behind the violent bloodshed is said to be a fight between children.
The horrible incident that took place before Iftar swelled the wave of panic in the locality, compelling a heavy contingent of police to rush to the crime scene, sources said. The deceased persons were identified as Zubair, Babu Mustafa, and Pervaiz, whereas the identities of five injured persons are yet to be ascertained. The dead bodies and injured persons were moved to PIMS for autopsy and medical treatment. “Police are on the scene and investigating the triple murder case that occurred in Miana Thun Dhoke Pir Sohawa, the precinct of PS Sihala,” said a senior police officer while talking to media men. He mentioned that the investigators of HIU and forensic experts collected dead bullet shells and other evidence from the crime scene besides recording statements of eyewitnesses. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan had also taken notice of the brutal murders and directed SSP Operations to arrest the culprits involved in the heinous crime.