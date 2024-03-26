Garbage dumping, burning near populated area irk Warsak Road dwellers

PESHAWAR - Dwellers of Warsak Road while expressing grave concern, have appealed Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Ameen Gan­dapur to take notice and provide relief to them from dumping and incineration of solid waste by Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) within the proximity of populated area.

Talking to APP, the residents of Warsak Road informed that WSSP has started the practice of dumping of solid waste and its burning at an open land near Prime Hospital.

The site which is apparently a parking area for heavy waste carriers of WSSP is located in very close proximity of populat­ed area.

Several housing societies in­cluding Officers Garden, Prime Villas, Hamad Gardan, Arbab Cottage, Green Cottage and few others are getting affected due to non-professional approach of WSSP of dumping of garbage and burning, they informed.

“Solid waste burning and its incineration is an illegal prac­tice according to Environmen­tal Protection Act of Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa and Environment Protection Agency should take action against WSSP,” demands Habib Qureshi, Advocate High Court Peshawar and an affectee of unhealthy practice.

“Government has reserved a proper site for dumping of solid waste in the periphery of Pesha­war city near Phando area, than why the practice is adopted in a populated area,” Habib asked.

“The residents of nearby are­as are continuously experienc­ing stinky smell which is not only causing nuisance to them but toxic fumes emitted through burning of waste is creating respiratory problems, cough­ing and throat ailments,” com­plained Zubair Rafiq who lives in the vicinity of Prime Hospital on Warsak Road.

The air quality level of Pesha­war is already much polluted and burning of solid waste be­sides its dumping is further ag­gravating the situation, Zubair opined.

Zubair also showed a video of thick black smoke covering a large portion of sky in the area due to burning of solid waste at WSSP site.

The affected people also urged Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali and Mayor Pe­shawar, Muhammad Zubair as being a resident of Warsak Road they should also take notice and initiate action for stopping this practice.

They also warned that if the practice of dumping of waste within vicinity of populated area is not stopped, they would resort to block Warsak Road for all kinds of traffic.