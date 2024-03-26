Tuesday, March 26, 2024
Health minister reviews projects of hospitals

Staff Reporter
March 26, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  Punjab Min­ister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education (SH&ME) Khawaja Salman Rafique on Monday chaired a meeting to thoroughly assess the progress of ongoing revamping proj­ects in government hospitals across Punjab. During the meeting, SH&ME Special Secretary Syed Wajid Ali Shah provided a comprehensive briefing to the minister regarding the status of the revamping initiatives. Emphasis­ing the government’s commitment to swiftly completing these projects, the provincial health minister under­scored that any delay in providing treatment to patients visiting govern­ment hospitals was unacceptable. He urged hospital heads to actively con­tribute to the expedited completion of the revamping endeavors. Khawaja Salman Rafique reiterated the govern­ment’s zero-tolerance policy towards negligence in patient care, inadequate sanitation facilities, medication short­ages, and doctor absentee.

Staff Reporter

