Hesco detects 295 more cases of power theft

HYDERABAD - The Hyderabad Electric Sup­ply Company (HESCO) has ap­prehended 295 more people involved in electricity theft dur­ing the past 24 hours in its on­going operation against power thieves. These include 8 com­mercial, 01 industrial and 286 domestic connections.

The HESCO spokesperson told on Monday that letters had been submitted to various police stations for registering cases against 270 individuals involved in electricity theft. Among these, 33 FIRs were registered. The HESCO authorities disconnect­ed all connections involved in power theft, and detection bills of 143,072 units were issued to them, amounting to over 4.4 million rupees.

It may be mentioned here that during the ongoing drive span­ning 200 days, the HESCO has recovered a total of more than Rs11,908.6 million.